Prep girls
STATE
Iowa City Regina 2, Davenport North 1
Prep boys
STATE
Benton Community 2, Vinton-Shellsburg 1
Mason City 3, Fort Dodge 2, OT
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 15-0, 2. Iowa City West 11-1, 3. Iowa City High 11-1, 4. Pleasant Valley 12-1, 5. Ankeny Centennial 13-3, 6. Marshalltown 13-2, 7. Urbandale 12-5, 8. West Des Moines Valley 14-4, 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8-3, 10. Ankeny 9-5, 11. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-5, 12. Des Moines Lincoln 11-2, 13. Bettendorf 8-2, 14. Johnston 8-7, 15. Ames 8-5, 16. Des Moines Hoover 9-5.
Receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Falls.
Class 2A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-2, 2. Marion 13-0, 3. Storm Lake 13-1, 4. Gilbert 15-2, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 12-3, 6. Grinnell/BGM 10-2, 7. Hudson United 14-2, 8. Norwalk 7-7, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 12-3, 10. ADM 11-5, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 8-5, 12. Perry 10-5, 13. Denison-Schleswig 11-4, 14. Newton 9-6, 15. Clear Creek-Amana 10-3, 16. Bondurant-Farrar 8-7.
Receiving votes: Pella, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City Heelan, Decorah, Iowa City Liberty.
Class 1A -- 1. Waterloo Columbus 14-2, 2. Iowa City Regina 10-6, 3. (tie) Notre Dame/West Burlington 15-1, Solon 13-4, 5. Western Christian 10-2, 6. AHSTW 14-1, 7. Vinton-Shellsburg 10-4, 8. Greene County 9-5, 9. (tie) North Polk 9-3, South Tama 10-5, 11. West Liberty 7-5, 12. Nevada 9-6, 13. (tie) Chariton 10-3, Riverside 10-3, 15. Iowa Mennonite 8-5, 16. Benton Community 9-7.
Receiving votes: Davenport Assumption, Dyersville Beckman, Holy Trinity, Bellevue Marquette, Mid-Prairie, Postville, Sioux Center, Treynor, Williamsburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.