Prep girls

STATE

Iowa City Regina 2, Davenport North 1

Prep boys

STATE

Benton Community 2, Vinton-Shellsburg 1

Mason City 3, Fort Dodge 2, OT

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 15-0, 2. Iowa City West 11-1, 3. Iowa City High 11-1, 4. Pleasant Valley 12-1, 5. Ankeny Centennial 13-3, 6. Marshalltown 13-2, 7. Urbandale 12-5, 8. West Des Moines Valley 14-4, 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8-3, 10. Ankeny 9-5, 11. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-5, 12. Des Moines Lincoln 11-2, 13. Bettendorf 8-2, 14. Johnston 8-7, 15. Ames 8-5, 16. Des Moines Hoover 9-5.

Receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Falls.

Class 2A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-2, 2. Marion 13-0, 3. Storm Lake 13-1, 4. Gilbert 15-2, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 12-3, 6. Grinnell/BGM 10-2, 7. Hudson United 14-2, 8. Norwalk 7-7, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 12-3, 10. ADM 11-5, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 8-5, 12. Perry 10-5, 13. Denison-Schleswig 11-4, 14. Newton 9-6, 15. Clear Creek-Amana 10-3, 16. Bondurant-Farrar 8-7.

Receiving votes: Pella, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City Heelan, Decorah, Iowa City Liberty.

Class 1A -- 1. Waterloo Columbus 14-2, 2. Iowa City Regina 10-6, 3. (tie) Notre Dame/West Burlington 15-1, Solon 13-4, 5. Western Christian 10-2, 6. AHSTW 14-1, 7. Vinton-Shellsburg 10-4, 8. Greene County 9-5, 9. (tie) North Polk 9-3, South Tama 10-5, 11. West Liberty 7-5, 12. Nevada 9-6, 13. (tie) Chariton 10-3, Riverside 10-3, 15. Iowa Mennonite 8-5, 16. Benton Community 9-7.

Receiving votes: Davenport Assumption, Dyersville Beckman, Holy Trinity, Bellevue Marquette, Mid-Prairie, Postville, Sioux Center, Treynor, Williamsburg.

