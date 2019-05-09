clip art soccer

Prep girls

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0

Hudson 5, Cedar Valley Christian 0

STATE

Des Moines Christian 7, Greene County 0

Glenwood 9, Creston 0

Knoxville 10, Centerville 0

Moline (Ill.) 4, Davenport North 0

Pella 2, Des Moines Roosevelt 1

Unity Christian 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 1

IGHSAU rankings

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 10-1, 2. West Des Moines Valley 9-2, 3. Linn-Mar 12-0, 4. Ankeny Centennial 9-3, 5. Ankeny 10-3, 6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 10-2, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 6-3, 8. Bettendorf 9-3, 9. Pleasant Valley 704, 10. Johnston 3-3, 11. Iowa City High 8-2, 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-2, 13. Muscatine 6-5, 14. Ames 4-5, 15. Southeast Polk 6-5.

Class 2A -- 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 9-3. 2. Marion 10-0, 3. ADM 10-1, 4. Spencer 13-0, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-3, 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1, 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 10-2, 8. Pella 8-2, 9. Norwalk 11-2, 10. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville 10-2, 11. North Scott 8-5, 12. Bondurant-Farrar 6-4, 13. Winterset 8-4, 14. Dubuque Wahlert 8-4, 15. Mount Vernon 10-3.

Class 1A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 10-0, 2. Sioux City Heelan 9-3, 3. Center Point-Urbana 9-2, 4. Union Community 8-1, 5. Gilbert 10-0, 6. Treynor 8-2, 7. North Polk 8-3, 8. Nevada 8-3, 9. Holy Trinity 9-4, 10. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8-3, 11. Pella Christian 6-4, 12. Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-4, 13. Waterloo Columbus 7-4, 14. Unity Christian 10-3, 15. Des Moines Christian 10-2.

Prep boys

STATE

Bettendorf 3, North Scott 0

Chariton 2, Clarke 1, OT

Denison-Schleswig 4, Creston 1

Fairfield 2, Fort Madison 1

Grinnell-BGM 11, Boone 0

Mount Pleasant 3, Washington 0

Sioux Center 4, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Western Christian 9, West Sioux 0

