Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Waterloo 1
Union (La Porte City) 2, Waterloo Columbus 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Dubuque Hempstead 1
Cedar Rapids Washington 1, Iowa City Regina 0
Linn-Mar 4, Iowa City Liberty 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Dubuque Senior 1
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Denver 3, Hudson 0
STATE
ADM 4, Perry 0
Beckman Catholic 3, Maquoketa 0
Bettendorf 4, North Scott 0
Burlington 9, Davenport West 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Pella 1, OT
Des Moines Roosevelt 4, Des Moines Lincoln 3
Fort Madison 1, Mount Pleasant 0
Gilbert 2, North Polk 0
Humboldt 4, East Sac County 0
Lewis Central 2, Glenwood 0
Marion 2, Williamsburg 0
Mason City 2, Marshalltown 1
Mid-Prairie 7, Anamosa 3
Nodaway Valley 3, Panorama 0
Norwalk 7, Grinnell 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Sioux Center 0
St. Albert 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Unity Christian 8, Sheldon 0
Urbandale 1, West Des Moines Dowling 0
Valley 10, Fort Dodge 0
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 6, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Iowa City High 2, Cedar Falls 1, OT
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8, Waterloo East 1
Iowa City West 5, Waterloo West 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4, Dubuque Senior 1
Cedar Rapids Washington 9, Western Dubuque 0
Dubuque Wahlert 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
AREA
Hudson United 5, Denver 0
STATE
ADM 1, Perry 0, 2 OTs
AHSTW 12, Clarinda 0
Ankeny 2, Ankeny Centennial 1
Benton Community 6, West Delaware 0
Danville 1, Burlington 0
Des Moines East 2, Ottumwa 1
Gilbert 1, North Polk 0
Grinnell/BGM 1, Norwalk 0
Indianola 3, Oskaloosa 0
Kuemper Catholic 4, Creston 3, OT
Marshalltown 2, Mason City 0
Nevada 5, Greene County 3
Newton 2, Pella Christian 0
Pleasant Valley 1, Iowa City Regina 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, Sioux Center 1
Urbandale 3, West Des Moines Dowling 2, PKs
Valley, West Des Moines 10, Fort Dodge 0
Waukee 3, Southeast Polk 0
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 13-0, 2. Iowa City West 9-1, 3. Iowa City High 9-1, 4. Pleasant Valley 10-1, 5. Ankeny Centennial 12-2, 6. Urbandale 11-4, 7. Marshalltown 12-1, 8. West Des Moines Valley 12-4, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-4, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-3, 11. Des Moines Lincoln 9-2, 12. Bettendorf 6-2, 13. Ames 7-4, 14. Ankeny 7-5, 15. Johnston 7-6, 16. Cedar Rapids Washington 7-5.
Class 2A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-2, 2. Marion 9-0, 3. Storm Lake 11-1, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 10-3, 5. Gilbert 11-2, 6. Perry 8-3, 7. Norwalk 7-5, 8. Hudson United 12-2, 9. Grinnell/BGM 8-2, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 6-4, 11. ADM 87-5, 12. Denison-Schleswig 8-3, 13. Newton 8-6, 14. Bondurant-Farrar 8-4, 15. Clear Creek-Amana 8-2, 16. Pella 7-5.
Class 1A -- 1. Waterloo Columbus 12-2, 2. Iowa City Regina 10-4, 3. Solon 13-3, 4. Notre Dame/West Burlington 11-1, 5. Western Christian 8-2, 6. (tie) AHSTW 12-1, Green County 8-4, 8. Iowa Mennonite 7-2, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg 9-3, 10. North Polk 9-2, 11. Nevada 8-5, 12. South Tama 9-4, 13. West Liberty 5-5, 14. Creston 7-4, 15. Williamsburg 5-4, 16. (tie) Dyersville Beckman 5-6, Riverside 9-3, Sioux Center 7-2.
