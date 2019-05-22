Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Davenport Assumption 5, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Linn-Mar 4, Iowa City High 0
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Hudson 0
STATE
Beckman Catholic 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 2
Bettendorf 10, Davenport West 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 1, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Harlan 3, WCV-NV-AC 2
Lewis Central 3, St. Albert 1
Prep boys
METRO
Class 1A substate
Waterloo Columbus 6, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Class 3A substates
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Falls 1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, Waterloo West 0
CLASS 1A SUBSTATES
AHSTW 2, Underwood 1, PKs
Beckman Catholic 2, Dav. Assumption 1
Center Point-Urbana 2, Marquette Catholic 1
Columbus Catholic 6, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Greene County 2, Riverside 1
Humboldt 2, Clear Lake 0
Iowa Mennonite 1, Clarke 0
Nevada 4, Creston 1
North Polk 2, Des Moines Christian 1, PKs
Notre Dame/West Burlington 2, Central Lee 1
Regina, Iowa City 2, Williamsburg 0
Sioux Center 3, West Sioux 1
Solon 4, Pella Christian 0
South Tama 2, Vinton-Shellsburg 1, 2 OTs
West Liberty 4, Holy Trinity 0
Western Christian 5, Treynor 0
CLASS 2A SUBSTATES
ADM 4, Newton 2
Bondurant-Farrar 1, Norwalk 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 3, Winterset/Earlham 0
Gilbert 3, Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 0
Harlan 2, Denison-Schleswig 1
Hudson United 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Iowa City Liberty 4, Mount Pleasant 3
Knoxville 3, Grinnell-BGM 0
Lewis Central 1, Perry 0
Marion 5, Central DeWitt 0
Pella 2, Oskaloosa 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4, Bishop Heelan 3, 2 OT2
Storm Lake 5, Spencer 0
Wahlert, Dubuque 1, Clear Creek-Amana 0, PKs
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Decorah 1
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 10, Fort Madison 0
CLASS 3A SUBSTATES
Ankeny 6, Dowling Catholic 0
Bettendorf 8, Western Dubuque 0
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2, North Scott 1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Falls 1
Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Davenport North 0
Des Moines Lincoln 2, Des Moines North 1, OT
Des Moines Hoover 3, Sioux City West 2, OT
Iowa City High 9, Muscatine 0
Iowa City West 7, Davenport Central 0
Marshalltown 3, Johnston 0
Pleasant Valley 5, Dubuque Senior 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6, Waterloo West 0
Southeast Polk 1, Ankeny Centennial 0, 2 OTs
Urbandale 4, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0
Valley, West Des Moines 1, Ames 0, OT
Waukee 4, Sioux City North 0
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 17-0, 2. Iowa City West 14-1, 3. Pleasant Valley 14-1, 4. Ankeny Centennial 13-3, 5. Marshalltown 14-2, 6. Urbandale 12-5, 7. (tie) Iowa City High 11-3, West Des Moines Valley 15-4, 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-3, 10. Ankeny 10-6, 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 11-5, 12. Des Moines Lincoln 12-3, 13. Bettendorf 10-2, 14. Ames 8-6, 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-6, 16. Des Moines Hoover 12-6.
Class 2A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-2, 2. Marion 15-0, 3. Storm Lake 14-1, 4. Gilbert 16-2, 5. Grinnell/BGM 12-2, 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 12-4, 7. Norwalk 8-7, 8. Hudson United 16-2, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 15-3, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 10-5, 11. ADM 11-5, 12. Denison-Schleswig 11-4, 13. Clear Creek-Amana 11-3, 14. Perry 10-7, 15. Newton 10-8, 16. Decorah 14-5.
Class 1A -- 1. Waterloo Columbus 15-2, 2. Iowa City Regina 12-6, 3. Notre Dame/West Burlington 18-1, 4. AHSTW 17-2, 5. Western Christian 12-3, 6. South Tama 13-5, 7. Solon 13-6, 8. Vinton-Shellsburg 12-5, 9. Greene County 12-5, 10. North Polk 12-3, 11. West Liberty 8-7, 12. Benton Community 10-7, 13. Nevada 12-6, 14. Riverside 12-3, 15. Dyersville Beckman 11-7, 16. (tie) Iowa Mennonite 10-4, Mid-Prairie 9-4.
