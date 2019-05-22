clip art soccer

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Davenport Assumption 5, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Linn-Mar 4, Iowa City High 0

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Hudson 0

STATE

Beckman Catholic 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 2

Bettendorf 10, Davenport West 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 1, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Harlan 3, WCV-NV-AC 2

Lewis Central 3, St. Albert 1

Prep boys

METRO

Class 1A substate

Waterloo Columbus 6, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Class 3A substates

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Falls 1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, Waterloo West 0

CLASS 1A SUBSTATES

AHSTW 2, Underwood 1, PKs

Beckman Catholic 2, Dav. Assumption 1

Center Point-Urbana 2, Marquette Catholic 1

Columbus Catholic 6, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Greene County 2, Riverside 1

Humboldt 2, Clear Lake 0

Iowa Mennonite 1, Clarke 0

Nevada 4, Creston 1

North Polk 2, Des Moines Christian 1, PKs

Notre Dame/West Burlington 2, Central Lee 1

Regina, Iowa City 2, Williamsburg 0

Sioux Center 3, West Sioux 1

Solon 4, Pella Christian 0

South Tama 2, Vinton-Shellsburg 1, 2 OTs

West Liberty 4, Holy Trinity 0

Western Christian 5, Treynor 0

CLASS 2A SUBSTATES

ADM 4, Newton 2

Bondurant-Farrar 1, Norwalk 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 3, Winterset/Earlham 0

Gilbert 3, Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 0

Harlan 2, Denison-Schleswig 1

Hudson United 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Iowa City Liberty 4, Mount Pleasant 3

Knoxville 3, Grinnell-BGM 0

Lewis Central 1, Perry 0

Marion 5, Central DeWitt 0

Pella 2, Oskaloosa 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4, Bishop Heelan 3, 2 OT2

Storm Lake 5, Spencer 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 1, Clear Creek-Amana 0, PKs

Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Decorah 1

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 10, Fort Madison 0

CLASS 3A SUBSTATES

Ankeny 6, Dowling Catholic 0

Bettendorf 8, Western Dubuque 0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2, North Scott 1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Falls 1

Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Davenport North 0

Des Moines Lincoln 2, Des Moines North 1, OT

Des Moines Hoover 3, Sioux City West 2, OT

Iowa City High 9, Muscatine 0

Iowa City West 7, Davenport Central 0

Marshalltown 3, Johnston 0

Pleasant Valley 5, Dubuque Senior 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6, Waterloo West 0

Southeast Polk 1, Ankeny Centennial 0, 2 OTs

Urbandale 4, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0

Valley, West Des Moines 1, Ames 0, OT

Waukee 4, Sioux City North 0

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 17-0, 2. Iowa City West 14-1, 3. Pleasant Valley 14-1, 4. Ankeny Centennial 13-3, 5. Marshalltown 14-2, 6. Urbandale 12-5, 7. (tie) Iowa City High 11-3, West Des Moines Valley 15-4, 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-3, 10. Ankeny 10-6, 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 11-5, 12. Des Moines Lincoln 12-3, 13. Bettendorf 10-2, 14. Ames 8-6, 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-6, 16. Des Moines Hoover 12-6.

Class 2A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-2, 2. Marion 15-0, 3. Storm Lake 14-1, 4. Gilbert 16-2, 5. Grinnell/BGM 12-2, 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 12-4, 7. Norwalk 8-7, 8. Hudson United 16-2, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 15-3, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 10-5, 11. ADM 11-5, 12. Denison-Schleswig 11-4, 13. Clear Creek-Amana 11-3, 14. Perry 10-7, 15. Newton 10-8, 16. Decorah 14-5.

Class 1A -- 1. Waterloo Columbus 15-2, 2. Iowa City Regina 12-6, 3. Notre Dame/West Burlington 18-1, 4. AHSTW 17-2, 5. Western Christian 12-3, 6. South Tama 13-5, 7. Solon 13-6, 8. Vinton-Shellsburg 12-5, 9. Greene County 12-5, 10. North Polk 12-3, 11. West Liberty 8-7, 12. Benton Community 10-7, 13. Nevada 12-6, 14. Riverside 12-3, 15. Dyersville Beckman 11-7, 16. (tie) Iowa Mennonite 10-4, Mid-Prairie 9-4.

