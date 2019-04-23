clip art soccer

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Cedar Falls 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Iowa City High 4, Iowa City Liberty 0

Linn-Mar 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Iowa City West 0

Dubuque Wahlert 2, Western Dubuque 0

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 5, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0

Independence 2, Clear Creek-Amana 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Cedar Falls 0

STATE

Ames 4, Urbandale 1

Beckman Catholic 3, Central DeWitt 0

Bettendorf 3, Muscatine 1

Burlington 4, Clinton 1

Center Point-Urbana 7, South Tama 0

Council Bluffs Jefferson 1, Glenwood 0, OT

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sioux City North 0

Davenport Central 8, Davenport West 0

Denison-Schleswig 7, Carroll 0

Gilbert 1, Winterset 0

Harlan 7, Underwood 2

Holy Trinity 4, Columbus 0

Knoxville 8, Centerville 0

Lewis Central 10, Creston 0

Marion 5, Benton 1

Panorama 1, Ballard 0

PCM 3, Chariton 0

Pella Christian 8, Grinnell 1

Pleasant Valley 8, Davenport North 0

Regina Catholic 5, Mid-Prairie 0

Solon 2, Maquoketa 0

Southeast Polk 9, Marshalltown 0

Spirit Lake 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 2

St. Albert 9, Atlantic 3

Tri-Center 5, Nodaway Valley 0

Unity Christian 2, Sioux Center 0

Western Christian 4, Storm Lake 0

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 3, Waterloo West 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 3, Waterloo West 1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Rapids Washington 1

Iowa City West 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Linn-Mar 1 (PKs)

AREA

Clear Creek-Amana 1, Independence 0, 2 OTs

Hudson United 4, Decorah 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 6, Denver 0

STATE

AHSTW 10, Grand View Christian 0

Ankeny Centennial 2, Johnston 1

Bondurant-Farrar 10, Boone 0

Central Lee 6, Highland 0

Denison-Schleswig 4, Bishop Heelan 1

Glenwood 10, Tri-Center 1

Iowa Mennonite 6, Wapello 0

Knoxville 3, Albia 1

Lewis Central 4, Creston 0

Marshalltown 3, Southeast Polk 0

Newton 3, Pella 2

North Scott 3, West Liberty 0

Norwalk 4, Oskaloosa 0

Sioux Center 7, Unity Christian 2

Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1

Storm Lake 4, Western Christian 1

Urbandale 2, Ames 0

Valley, West Des Moines 9, Mason City 1

Waukee 14, Fort Dodge 0

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 8-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 9-1, 3. Iowa City West 6-1, 4. Iowa City High 4-1, 5. Ankeny 5-3, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-1, 7. Pleasant Valley 7-1, 8. West Des Moines Valley 6-3, 9. Bettendorf 4-1, 10. Cedar Rapids Washington 5-3, 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-2, 12. Urbandale 9-2, 13. Des Moines Lincoln 5-2, 14. West Des Moines Dowling 7-2, 15. Marshalltown 5-1, 16. Des Moines Hoover 6-2.

Class 2A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1, 2. Marion 5-0, 3. Storm Lake 5-0, 4. Perry 5-0, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-2, 6. Hudson United 6-0, 7. Pella 6-2, 8. Gilbert 7-1, 9. Norwalk 5-5 10. Grinnell-BGM 3-1, 11. Newton 6-2, 12. Dubuque Wahlert 4-2, 13. ADM 5-3, 14. Denison-Schleswig 4-2, 15. Bondurant-Farrar 5-3, 16. Iowa City Liberty 4-3.

Class 1A -- 1. Iowa City Reginal 4-2, 2. Dyersville Beckman 4-2, 3. Notre Dame/West Burlington 8-1, 4. Solon 9-3, 5. Waterloo Columbus 4-1, 6. Greene County 5-0, 7. Iowa Mennonite 4-1, 8. Western Christian 6-0, 9. Creston 5-1, 10. Nevada 4-2, 11. West Liberty 3-2, 12. Center Point-Urbana 3-1, 13. Treynor 4-1, 14. Vinton-Shellsburg 4-2, 15. Postville 5-1, 16. AHSTW 3-0.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments