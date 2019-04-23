Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Cedar Falls 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Iowa City High 4, Iowa City Liberty 0
Linn-Mar 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Iowa City West 0
Dubuque Wahlert 2, Western Dubuque 0
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 5, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0
Independence 2, Clear Creek-Amana 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Cedar Falls 0
STATE
Ames 4, Urbandale 1
Beckman Catholic 3, Central DeWitt 0
Bettendorf 3, Muscatine 1
Burlington 4, Clinton 1
Center Point-Urbana 7, South Tama 0
Council Bluffs Jefferson 1, Glenwood 0, OT
Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sioux City North 0
Davenport Central 8, Davenport West 0
Denison-Schleswig 7, Carroll 0
Gilbert 1, Winterset 0
Harlan 7, Underwood 2
Holy Trinity 4, Columbus 0
Knoxville 8, Centerville 0
Lewis Central 10, Creston 0
Marion 5, Benton 1
Panorama 1, Ballard 0
PCM 3, Chariton 0
Pella Christian 8, Grinnell 1
Pleasant Valley 8, Davenport North 0
Regina Catholic 5, Mid-Prairie 0
Solon 2, Maquoketa 0
Southeast Polk 9, Marshalltown 0
Spirit Lake 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 2
St. Albert 9, Atlantic 3
Tri-Center 5, Nodaway Valley 0
Unity Christian 2, Sioux Center 0
Western Christian 4, Storm Lake 0
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 3, Waterloo West 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 3, Waterloo West 1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
Iowa City West 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, OT
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Linn-Mar 1 (PKs)
AREA
Clear Creek-Amana 1, Independence 0, 2 OTs
Hudson United 4, Decorah 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 6, Denver 0
STATE
AHSTW 10, Grand View Christian 0
Ankeny Centennial 2, Johnston 1
Bondurant-Farrar 10, Boone 0
Central Lee 6, Highland 0
Denison-Schleswig 4, Bishop Heelan 1
Glenwood 10, Tri-Center 1
Iowa Mennonite 6, Wapello 0
Knoxville 3, Albia 1
Lewis Central 4, Creston 0
Marshalltown 3, Southeast Polk 0
Newton 3, Pella 2
North Scott 3, West Liberty 0
Norwalk 4, Oskaloosa 0
Sioux Center 7, Unity Christian 2
Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1
Storm Lake 4, Western Christian 1
Urbandale 2, Ames 0
Valley, West Des Moines 9, Mason City 1
Waukee 14, Fort Dodge 0
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 8-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 9-1, 3. Iowa City West 6-1, 4. Iowa City High 4-1, 5. Ankeny 5-3, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-1, 7. Pleasant Valley 7-1, 8. West Des Moines Valley 6-3, 9. Bettendorf 4-1, 10. Cedar Rapids Washington 5-3, 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-2, 12. Urbandale 9-2, 13. Des Moines Lincoln 5-2, 14. West Des Moines Dowling 7-2, 15. Marshalltown 5-1, 16. Des Moines Hoover 6-2.
Class 2A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1, 2. Marion 5-0, 3. Storm Lake 5-0, 4. Perry 5-0, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-2, 6. Hudson United 6-0, 7. Pella 6-2, 8. Gilbert 7-1, 9. Norwalk 5-5 10. Grinnell-BGM 3-1, 11. Newton 6-2, 12. Dubuque Wahlert 4-2, 13. ADM 5-3, 14. Denison-Schleswig 4-2, 15. Bondurant-Farrar 5-3, 16. Iowa City Liberty 4-3.
Class 1A -- 1. Iowa City Reginal 4-2, 2. Dyersville Beckman 4-2, 3. Notre Dame/West Burlington 8-1, 4. Solon 9-3, 5. Waterloo Columbus 4-1, 6. Greene County 5-0, 7. Iowa Mennonite 4-1, 8. Western Christian 6-0, 9. Creston 5-1, 10. Nevada 4-2, 11. West Liberty 3-2, 12. Center Point-Urbana 3-1, 13. Treynor 4-1, 14. Vinton-Shellsburg 4-2, 15. Postville 5-1, 16. AHSTW 3-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.