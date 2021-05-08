 Skip to main content
Soccer: Prep scoreboards
SOCCER

clip art soccer

Prep girls

Friday’s results

METRO

Columbus 5, Iowa City Regina 0

Columbus 7, Clear Lake 0

Cedar Falls 1, Iowa City Liberty 0

Iowa City West 3, Waterloo Soccer 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 5, Western Dubuque 2

Linn-Mar 9, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Dubuque Hempstead 1

AREA

Dyersville Beckman 5, Independence 1

Saturday’s results

AREA

Mount Vernon 11, Union 1

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6, Anamosa 1

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Vinton-Shellsburg 1

Prep boys

Saturday’s results

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Waterloo West 0

Iowa City Liberty 3, Cedar Falls 2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairei 1, Iowa City High 0

Dubuque Senior 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Western Dubuque 0

AREA

South Tama 2, Maquoketa 0

Garner-Hayfield Ventura 7, New Hampton 4

Saturday’s results

METRO

Columbus 3, Postville 1

Cedar Falls 5, Spencer 4

Cedar Falls 5, North Fayette-Valley 2

Cedar Falls 2, Columbus 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 4, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 0

Fort Madison 2, Iowa City Liberty 1

Dubuque Senior 3, Davenport North 2

AREA

North Fayette-Valley 2, Clear Lake 1

North Fayette-Valley 1, Center Point-Urbana 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Decorah 0

Clear Lake 3, South Tama 2

Decorah 1, Webster City 0

Benton 4, Charles City 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Center Point-Urbana 3, Postville 1

Benton 8, Iowa Falls-Alden 1

Decorah 2, Benton 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

