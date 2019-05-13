clip art soccer

Prep boys

METRO

Columbus 1, Postville 0

AREA

Decorah 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Iowa City West 0

Dubuque Wahlert 9, Bellevue Marquette 0

AREA

Decorah 1, Denver 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 4, Clear Lake 0

Union 7, Iowa City Regina 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments