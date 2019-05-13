Prep boys
METRO
Columbus 1, Postville 0
AREA
Decorah 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Iowa City West 0
Dubuque Wahlert 9, Bellevue Marquette 0
AREA
Decorah 1, Denver 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 4, Clear Lake 0
Union 7, Iowa City Regina 1
