Prep girls

METRO

Iowa City High 2, Cedar Falls 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 4, Columbus 1

AREA

Center Point-Urbana 2, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Grand View Christian 9, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 2

Mount Vernon 4, Benton Community 1

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2, Waterloo West 1

