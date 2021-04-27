 Skip to main content
Soccer: Prep scoreboard
Soccer: Prep scoreboard

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 13, Western Dubuque 1

West 3, Dubuque Senior 3 (4-2 PKs)

Columbus 10, Belmond-Klemme 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 3, Linn-Mar 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 5, Iowa City Liberty 2

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Denver 1

Center Point-Urbana 2, South Tama 1

Benton Community 4, Marion 0

Prep girls

METRO

Dubuque Hempstead 3, Waterloo Soccer 0

Columbus 10, Webster City 0

Cedar Falls 1, Western Dubuque 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Iowa City High 6, Linn-Mar 0

AREA

Hudson 4, Colins-Maxwell 2

Center Point-Urbana 10, South Tama 0

Grand View Christian 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1

Denver 2, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

Clear Creek-Amana 4, Independence 3

