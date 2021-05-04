 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soccer: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
SOCCER

Soccer: Prep scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Waterloo Soccer 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar 10, Western Dubuque 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 4, Iowa City Liberty 1

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Independence 4, Benton 3

Solon 2, Center Point-Urbana 1

Prep boys

METRO

Iowa City High 2, Cedar Falls 1

Columbus 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 10, Waterloo East 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 5, Dubuque Wahlert 1

Linn-Mar 6, Western Dubuque 0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8, Dubuque Hempstead 0

AREA

Solon 2, Center Point-Urbana 1

Mount Vernon 3, South Tama 0

Marion 5, Maquoketa 0

Postville 5, Clayton Ridge 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 1, Dyersville Beckman 0

Denver 5, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News