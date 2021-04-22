 Skip to main content
Soccer: Prep scoreboard
agate
SOCCER

  Updated
  • 0
Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 2, Waterloo Soccer 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 3, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Dubuque Wahlert 6, Dubuque Senior 0

Iowa City West 1, Iowa City High 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

AREA

Denver 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 1, Humboldt 0

Hudson 3, Union 0

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 8, Waterloo East 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0

AREA

North Fayette-Valley 3, Postville 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Denver 1

