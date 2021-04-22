Soccer: Prep scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 2, Waterloo Soccer 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 3, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Dubuque Senior 0
Iowa City West 1, Iowa City High 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
AREA
Denver 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 1, Humboldt 0
Hudson 3, Union 0
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 8, Waterloo East 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
AREA
North Fayette-Valley 3, Postville 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Denver 1
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!