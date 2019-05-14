Prep girls
METRO
Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Falls 2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 4, Cedar Rapids Washington 2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Iowa City Liberty 0
Linn-Mar 3, Dubuque Hempstead 1
AREA
Center Point-Urbana 4, Independence 0
Clear Creek-Amana 2, Solon 0
Marion 5, Mount Vernon 4
Dyersville Beckman 10, West Delaware 0
Maquoketa 5, Central DeWitt 1
Prep boys
METRO
Dubuque Senior 3, Waterloo East 0
Cedar Falls 8, Western Dubuque 0
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Waterloo West 2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa city West 2, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1
