Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Schools 4, Iowa City Liberty 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Western Dubuque 1, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

AREA

Clear Creek-Amana 5, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Dyersville Beckman 6, Solon 0

 

IGHSAU Rankings

CLASS 3A -- 1. Waukee (2-0), 2. Ankeny Centennial (3-0), 3. West Des Moines Valley (1-1), 4. Ankeny (3-0), 5. Linn-Mar (3-0), 6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (2-2), 7. Bettendorf (2-2), 8. West Des Moines Dowling (1-0), 9. Pleasant Valley (3-1), 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0), 11. Johnston (0-0), 12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (0-1), 13. Ames (1-1), 14. Waterloo Schools (3-1), 15. Sioux City East (3-3).

CLASS 2A -- 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-1), 2. Pella (3-0), 3. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (2-0), 4. Marion (2-0), 5. North Scott (4-1), 6. Spencer (6-0), 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-1), 8. Waverly-Shell Rock (2-1), 9. Norwalk (3-0), 10. West Burlington/Notre Dame (1-1), 11. Mount Pleasant (3-0), 12. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1), 13. Clear Creek-Amana (3-0), 14. Winterset (5-0), 15. Bondurant-Farrar (2-1).

CLASS 1A -- 1. Davenport Assumption (3-0), 2. Sioux City Heelan (2-2), 3. Center Point-Urbana (3-0), 4. Union (2-1), 5. Gilbert (3-0), 6. Nevada (3-1), 7. Treynor (3-2), 8. North Polk (3-0), 9. Denver (2-0), 10. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), 11. Panorama (2-0), 12. Hudson (2-0), 13. Pella Christian (3-1), 14. Council Bluffs St. Albert (2-1), 15. Des Moines Christian (2-1).

Prep boys

METRO

West 2, Dubuque Senior 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, Dubuque Hempstead 0

AREA

Gilbert 2, Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 1

Clear Creek Amana 2, Vinton-Shellsburg 1 2OT

