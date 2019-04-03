clip art soccer

Prep boys

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 2-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 3-0, 3. Iowa City High 2-0, 4. Iowa City West 1-1, 5. Bettendorf 0-0, 6. West Des Moines Valley 0-0, 7. Urbandale 2-0, 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-0, 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-1, 10. Johnston 0-1, 11. Pleasant Valley 0-1, 12. Ankeny 0-2, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-0, 14. Des Moines Roosevelt 0-0, 15. Davenport North 4-0, 16. Des Moines Lincoln 1-1.

Class 2A -- 1. Marion 1-0, 2. Pella 1-0, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0, 4. Storm Lake 1-0, 5. Perry 1-0, 6. Newton 3-0, 7. Hudson 0-0, 8. Dallas Center-Grimes 1-0, 9. ADM 1-0, 10. Harlan 1-0, 11. Central DeWitt 1-0, 12. Norwalk 1-0, 13. Winterset/Earlham 0-1, 14. Denison-Schleswig 1-0, 15. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 0-0, 16. Grinnell-BGM 0-0.

Class 1A -- 1. Iowa City Regina 0-1, 2. Davenport Assumption 0-0, 3. Williamsburg 0-0, 4. Solon 3-0, 5. Iowa Mennonite 0-0, 6. Dyersville Beckman 0-0, 7. Nevada 0-0, 8. Des Moines Christian 0-1, 9. Waterloo Columbus 0-0, 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert 0-0, 11. Benton Community 0-2, 12. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0-0, 13. Notre Dame/West Burlington 2-1, 14. Treynor 0-1, 15. North Polk 0-1, 16. West Liberty 0-1.

Prep girls

IGHSAU rankings

(Preseason)

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee, 2. Ankeny Centennial, 3. West Des Moines Valley, 4, Ankeny, 5. Linn-Mar, 6. Bettendorf, 7. Council Bluffs Lincoln, 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9. West Des Moines Dowling, 10. Urbandale, 11. Pleasant Valley, 12. Johnston, 13. Ames, 14. Iowa City High, 15. Sioux City East.

Class 2A -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 3. Pella, 4. ADM, 5. Marion, 6. North Scott, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8. Spencer, 9. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville, 10. Norwalk, 11. Dallas Center-Grimes, 12. Newton, 13. Mount Pleasant, 14. Glenwood, 15. Clear Creek-Amana.

Class 1A -- 1. Davenport Assumption, 2. Sioux City Heelan, 3. Center Point-Urbana, 4. Union , 5. Nevada, 6. Treynor, 7. Gilbert, 8. Waterloo Columbus, 9. North Polk, 10. Denver, 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 12. Des Moines Christian, 13. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 14. Dyersville Beckman, 15. Panorama.

