Prep girls
CLASS 1A REGIONALS
Quarterfinals
Center Point-Urbana 10, Northeast Goose Lake 0
Des Moines Christian 5, Chariton 0
Gilbert 11, East Sac County 0
Hudson 10, West Delaware 0
Iowa City Regina 3, West Branch 1
Nevada 7, Grinnell 0
North Polk 14, Grand View Christian 0
Panorama 3, Creston 2, OT
Pella Christian 10, Centerville 0
Council Bluffs St. Albert 8, Underwood 2
Union (La Porte City) 10, Benton Community 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 3, Cedar Valley Christian 0
WCV-NV-AC 9, Clarke 0
Williamsburg 3, Knoxville 1
CLASS 2A REGIONALS
Semifinals
Winterset 8, Carlisle 2
Bondurant-Farrar 2, Clear Creek-Amana 1
ADM 6, Ballard 2
Perry 4, Collins-Maxwell 2
Pella 10, Mount Pleasant 0
Norwalk 6, Oskaloosa 0
Marion 4, Iowa City Liberty 1
North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1
CLASS 3A REGIONALS
Semifinals
Waukee 2, Des Moines Roosevelt 0
Council Bluffs Jefferson 1, Sioux City North 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sioux City East 1
Johnston 8, Marshalltown 0
West Des Moines Valley 10, Des Moines East 0
Southeast Polk 1, Urbandale 0
West Des Moines Dowling 8, Indianola 0
Ankeny 5, Mason City 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, Cedar Falls 0
Ankeny Centennial 13, Fort Dodge 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Ames 0
Linn-Mar 2, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Muscatine 5, Clinton 0
Bettendorf 11, Davenport West 0
Pleasant Valley 1, Davenport Central 0
Prep boys
State tournament
At Des Moines
GAMES FRIDAY
Class 1A
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
