Prep girls

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

Quarterfinals

Center Point-Urbana 10, Northeast Goose Lake 0

Des Moines Christian 5, Chariton 0

Gilbert 11, East Sac County 0

Hudson 10, West Delaware 0

Iowa City Regina 3, West Branch 1

Nevada 7, Grinnell 0

North Polk 14, Grand View Christian 0

Panorama 3, Creston 2, OT

Pella Christian 10, Centerville 0

Council Bluffs St. Albert 8, Underwood 2

Union (La Porte City) 10, Benton Community 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 3, Cedar Valley Christian 0

WCV-NV-AC 9, Clarke 0

Williamsburg 3, Knoxville 1

CLASS 2A REGIONALS

Semifinals

Winterset 8, Carlisle 2

Bondurant-Farrar 2, Clear Creek-Amana 1

ADM 6, Ballard 2

Perry 4, Collins-Maxwell 2

Pella 10, Mount Pleasant 0

Norwalk 6, Oskaloosa 0

Marion 4, Iowa City Liberty 1

North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1

CLASS 3A REGIONALS

Semifinals

Waukee 2, Des Moines Roosevelt 0

Council Bluffs Jefferson 1, Sioux City North 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sioux City East 1

Johnston 8, Marshalltown 0

West Des Moines Valley 10, Des Moines East 0

Southeast Polk 1, Urbandale 0

West Des Moines Dowling 8, Indianola 0

Ankeny 5, Mason City 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, Cedar Falls 0

Ankeny Centennial 13, Fort Dodge 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Ames 0

Linn-Mar 2, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Muscatine 5, Clinton 0

Bettendorf 11, Davenport West 0

Pleasant Valley 1, Davenport Central 0

Prep boys

State tournament

At Des Moines

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 1A

North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon

Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

