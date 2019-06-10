Prep girls
All-conference
WAMAC WEST
First team -- Alexa Coller (Center Pt.-Urbana), Lauren Dufoe (Center Pt.-Urbana), Madison Van Vors (Center Pt.-Urbana), Dancia Heffernan (Center Pt.-Urbana), Payton Ruckdaschel (Independence), Samantha Yexley (Independence), Karen Priebe (Independence), Mia Kittleson (Williamsburg), Lydie Rethwisch (Williamsburg), Lauren Riggle (Clear Creek-Amana), Ellen Austin (Clear Creek-Amana), Shakalyla Lamer (Benton Community), Taryn Sutton (Vinton-Shellsburg).
Second team (area only) -- Leah Borgerding (Independence), Lauren Durham (Independence).
Recognition award (area only) -- Libby Webb (Independence), Halle Ratchford (Independence).
Player of year -- Alexa Coller (Center Pt.-Urbana).
