Prep boys
Substate
Class 1A
Waterloo Columbus 8, Denver 1
Clear Lake 2, Postville 1 (PKs 4-1)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1 (2OT)
South Tama 10, Mid-Prairie 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 10, Highland 0
Center Point-Urbana 9, Monticello 1
Iowa Mennonite 5, Grand View Christian 0
Bellevue Maruqette 3, Anamosa 0
Iowa City Regina 9, Cedar Valley Christian 0
Humboldt 4, North Fayette Valley 3
Class 2A
Hampton-Dumont-Cal 2, Charles City 1 (PKs, 2-1)
Iowa City Liberty 9, Keokuk 2
Iowa Falls-Alden 1, Webster City 0
Class 3A
Cedar Falls 3, Waterloo East 0
Waterloo West 2, Mason City 1
Dubuque Senior 2, Independence 1
Cedar Rapides Jefferson 8, Davenport West 0
Davenport Central 2, Linn-Mar 1
