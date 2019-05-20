clip art soccer

Prep boys

Substate

Class 1A

Waterloo Columbus 8, Denver 1

Clear Lake 2, Postville 1 (PKs 4-1)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1 (2OT)

South Tama 10, Mid-Prairie 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 10, Highland 0

Center Point-Urbana 9, Monticello 1

Iowa Mennonite 5, Grand View Christian 0

Bellevue Maruqette 3, Anamosa 0

Iowa City Regina 9, Cedar Valley Christian 0

Humboldt 4, North Fayette Valley 3

Class 2A

Hampton-Dumont-Cal 2, Charles City 1 (PKs, 2-1)

Iowa City Liberty 9, Keokuk 2

Iowa Falls-Alden 1, Webster City 0

Class 3A

Cedar Falls 3, Waterloo East 0

Waterloo West 2, Mason City 1

Dubuque Senior 2, Independence 1

Cedar Rapides Jefferson 8, Davenport West 0

Davenport Central 2, Linn-Mar 1

