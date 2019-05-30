clip art soccer

Prep girls

CLASS 3A REGIONALS

Iowa City West 3, Iowa City High 2, OT

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

Solon 1, Mediapolis 0

Prep boys

State tournament

At Des Moines

GAMES TODAY

Class 1A

North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon

Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

All-Conference

WAMAC WEST

First team -- Blake Mali (Clear Creek-Amana), Julius Agustine (Clear Creek-Amana), Spencer Karkash (Clear Creek-Amana), Jonathon Castrejon (S. Tama), Jorge Davila (S. Tama), Alexis Chavarria (S. Tama), Jacob Thompson (Benton Comm.), Zach Brecht (Benton Comm.), Brandon Dieter (Center Pt.-Urbana), Jaxon Miller (Independence), David Lapan-Islas (Vinton-Shellsburg), C.J. Rickels (Vinton-Shellsburg), Mathew Cronquist (Williamsburg).

Second team (area only) -- Brady Webb (Independence), Sam Crawford (Independence).

Recognition award (area only) -- Rito Mino (Independence), Jonas Grenzen (Independence).

Player of the year -- Jonathon Castrejon (S. Tama).

