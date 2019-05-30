Prep girls
CLASS 3A REGIONALS
Iowa City West 3, Iowa City High 2, OT
CLASS 1A REGIONALS
Solon 1, Mediapolis 0
Prep boys
State tournament
At Des Moines
GAMES TODAY
Class 1A
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
All-Conference
WAMAC WEST
First team -- Blake Mali (Clear Creek-Amana), Julius Agustine (Clear Creek-Amana), Spencer Karkash (Clear Creek-Amana), Jonathon Castrejon (S. Tama), Jorge Davila (S. Tama), Alexis Chavarria (S. Tama), Jacob Thompson (Benton Comm.), Zach Brecht (Benton Comm.), Brandon Dieter (Center Pt.-Urbana), Jaxon Miller (Independence), David Lapan-Islas (Vinton-Shellsburg), C.J. Rickels (Vinton-Shellsburg), Mathew Cronquist (Williamsburg).
Second team (area only) -- Brady Webb (Independence), Sam Crawford (Independence).
Recognition award (area only) -- Rito Mino (Independence), Jonas Grenzen (Independence).
Player of the year -- Jonathon Castrejon (S. Tama).
