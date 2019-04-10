clip art soccer

Prep boys

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 4-0, 2. Iowa City High 3-0, 3. West Des Moines Valley 2-1, 4. Ankeny Centennial 4-1, 5. Bettendorf 2-0, 6. Iowa City West 2-1, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 4-1, 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-1, 9. Johnston 1-2, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-1, 11. Urbandale 4-1, 12. Ankeny 0-2 13. Davenport North 6-0, 14. Pleasant Valley 1-1, 15. Des Moines Lincoln 3-1, 16. West Des Moines Dowling 3-1.

Class 2A -- 1. Marion 2-0, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0, 3. Pella 3-0, 4. Storm Lake 3-0, 5. Perry 2-0, 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 3-1, 7. Hudson United 4-0, 8. ADM 3-1, 9. Denison-Schleswig 3-0, 10. Newton 3-1, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 1-1, 12. Gilbert 2-0, 13. Grinnell-BGM 2-0, 14. Norwalk 2-2, 15. Iowa City Liberty 2-0, 16. Central DeWitt 1-1.

Class 1A -- 1. Iowa City Regina 1-1, 2. Dyersville Beckman 2-0, 3. Solon 6-2, 4. Iowa Mennonite 2-1, 5. Waterloo Columbus 2-0, 6. Williamsburg 1-1, 7. Nevada 1-1, 8. Notre Dame/West Burlington 5-1, 9. West Liberty 3-1, 10. Benton Community 2-2,. 11. Creston 3-0, 12. Des Moines Christian 2-1, 13. Treynor 3-1, 14. Greene County 2-0, 15. Clear Lake 2-0, 16. Center Point-Urbana 2-0.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments