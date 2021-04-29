 Skip to main content
Soccer: Hawekeye Community College posts sweep
Soccer: Hawekeye Community College posts sweep

College men

Hawkeye Community College 7, Scott Community College 0

College women

Hawkeye Community College 5, Scott Community College 0

