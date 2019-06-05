clip art soccer

Prep girls

State soccer pairings

At Des Moines

GAMES TODAY

Class 1A

Davenport Assumption (17-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-7), 11 a.m.

Gilbert (18-0) vs. Union (La Porte City) (14-3), 11:15 a.m.

Sioux City Heelan (14-3) vs. North Polk (15-4), 11:30 a.m.

Center Point-Urbana (16-2) vs. Nevada (14-4), 11:45 a.m.

Class 2A

ADM (17-1) vs. Notre Dame/West Burlington (15-2), 1:30 p.m.

Spencer (19-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4), 1:45 p.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock (15-1) vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (14-4), 2 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) vs. Pella (15-2), 2:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (15-3) vs. Pleasant Valley (12-5), 4 p.m.

Ankeny Centennial (15-3) vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-2), 4:15 p.m.

West Des Moines Valley vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-3), 4:30 p.m.

Linn-Mar (18-1) vs. Ankeny (15-4), 4:45 p.m.

 

