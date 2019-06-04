Prep girls
State soccer pairings
At Des Moines
GAMES THURSDAY
Class 1A
Davenport Assumption (17-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-7), 11 a.m.
Gilbert (18-0) vs. Union (La Porte City) (14-3), 11:15 a.m.
Sioux City Heelan (14-3) vs. North Polk (15-4), 11:30 a.m.
Center Point-Urbana (16-2) vs. Nevada (14-4), 11:45 a.m.
Class 2A
ADM (17-1) vs. Notre Dame/West Burlington (15-2), 1:30 p.m.
Spencer (19-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-4), 1:45 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (15-1) vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (14-4), 2 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) vs. Pella (15-2), 2:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (15-3) vs. Pleasant Valley (12-5), 4 p.m.
Ankeny Centennial (15-3) vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-2), 4:15 p.m.
West Des Moines Valley vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-3), 4:30 p.m.
Linn-Mar (18-1) vs. Ankeny (15-4), 4:45 p.m.
Prep boys
State tournament
Class 1A
Third place: Sioux Center 2, West Liberty 1 (2OT)
Championship: Iowa City Regina 1, Waterloo Columbus 0
Class 2A
Third place: Hudson United 3, Gilbert 0
Championship: Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
Class 3A
Third place: Cedar Rapids Washington 3, Bettendorf 0
Championship: Waukee 3, Iowa City West 1
