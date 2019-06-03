clip art soccer

Prep girls

Regional finals

CLASS 1A

Sioux City Heelan 3, Unity Christian 0

Council Bluffs St. Albert 1, Treynor 0

North Polk 5, Des Moines Christian 0

Nevada 3, Pella Christian 1

Gilbert 3, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Union Community (La Porte City) 5, Waterloo Columbus 0

Center Point-Urbana 1, Dyersville Beckman 0

Davenport Assumption 3, Iowa City Regina 0

CLASS 2A

Spencer 9, Denison-Schleswig 0

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1, Winterset 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 3, Bonduarant-Farrar 1

ADM 1, Perry 0

Pella 3, Norwalk 2

Burlington Notre Dame 1, Marion 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, North Scott 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 10, Mount Vernon 0

CLASS 3A

Waukee 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 2, Johnston 1

West Des Moines Valley 2, Southeast Polk 0

West Des Moines Dowling 3, Iowa City West 0

Ankeny 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Ankeny Centennial 4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Linn-Mar 5, Muscatine 0

Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 1

Prep boys

State tournament

GAMES TODAY

Class 1A consolation

West Liberty vs. Sioux Center, 11:10 a.m.

Class 1A championship

Iowa City Regina vs. Waterloo Columbus, noon

Class 2A consolation

Gilbert vs. Hudson, 1:40 p.m.

Class 2A championship

C.R. Xavier vs. Lewis Central, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A consolation

Bettendorf vs. C.R. Washington, 4:10 p.m.

Class 3A championship

Waukee vs. Iowa City West, 5 p.m.

