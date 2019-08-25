clip art soccer

College women

BIG TEN

Iowa 6, Northern Iowa 1

BIG 12

Iowa St. 1, UC-Irvine 0

MISSOURI VALLEY

Denver 2, Drake 0

Kansas 6, Loyola 0

Kansas City 2, Illinois St. 0

Oakland 1, Valparaiso 0

St. Louis 2, Indiana St. 1

Vanderbilt 4, Evansville 0

Missouri St. at Arkansas St., ccd.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Western 7, Barton 1

