College women

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 2, Western Michigan 0

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 5, Chicago St. 0

Colorado 2, Drake 0

Middle Tennessee 5, Evansville 1

Illinois 3, Loyola 1

 

