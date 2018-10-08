Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art soccer

College women

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Indian Hills 8, Southeastern 0

Heartland 0, Scott 0, 2 OTs

Standings

Big 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;T;W;L;T

Baylor;4;1;0;11;4;0

W. Virginia;4;1;0;8;3;3

Kansas;3;1;0;9;2;2

Texas;2;2;1;10;2;2

Okla. St.;2;2;1;10;3;1

Texas Tech;2;2;1;10;3;1

TCU;2;2;1;9;3;2

Oklahoma;2;2;1;6;6;2

Iowa St.;0;4;1;2;11;2

Kansas St.;0;4;0;4;7;2

Big Ten

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;T;W;L;T

Rutgers;5;0;2;9;1;4

Penn St.;5;2;0;9;5;0

Wisconsin;4;1;3;10;2;3

Nebraska;4;1;2;8;4;3

Ohio St.;4;2;1;7;5;1

Minnesota;4;3;1;8;6;1

Illinois;3;4;0;8;6;0

Indiana;3;4;0;7;5;2

Michigan;3;4;0;7;7;0

Northwestern;2;4;1;8;4;2

Iowa;2;4;1;6;6;2

Maryland;2;4;1;4;7;4

Purdue;1;4;2;6;5;3

Michigan St.;0;5;2;5;6;3

Missouri Valley

Conf.;;All

;W;L;T;W;L;T

Loyola;3;0;0;6;5;1

Drake;2;1;0;5;8;0

Evansville;2;1;0;4;8;1

Missouri St.;1;1;1;7;6;1

N. Iowa;1;2;0;6;5;2

Illinois St.;1;2;0;6;7;2

Valparaiso;1;2;0;4;6;2

Indiana St.;0;2;1;6;5;3

Northern Sun

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;T;W;L;T

Bemidji St.;9;0;0;12;0;0

MSU-Mankato;7;0;1;9;1;1

Augustana;6;2;1;7;3;2

St. Cloud St.;5;2;2;5;4;3

Concordia-SP;4;1;3;7;1;3

Minot St.;4;4;1;6;4;2

Northern St.;4;4;1;6;5;1

Minn.-Duluth;4;4;1;5;6;1

Winona St.;4;4;1;4;5;1

Sioux Falls;3;5;1;4;7;1

Wayne St.;3;5;1;3;7;1

SW Minn. St.;3;6;0;3;8;0

U-Mary;2;5;2;3;6;2

MSU-Moorhead;2;7;0;2;9;0

Minn.-Crookston;1;6;2;1;9;2

Upper Iowa;1;7;1;2;9;1

American Rivers

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;T;W;L;T

Loras;4;0;0;10;2;0

Central;3;0;0;9;2;1

Dubuque;2;1;1;9;2;1

Wartburg;2;1;1;8;4;1

Luther;2;1;0;2;6;3

Simpson;2;2;0;4;7;0

Coe;0;3;0;7;5;1

Buena Vista;0;3;0;1;9;0

Neb. Wesleyan;0;4;0;6;6;0

College men

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Indian Hills 5, Southeastern 4

Standings

Mid-American Intercollegiate

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;T;W;L;T

Fort Hays St.;4;0;0;9;2;1

Upper Iowa;2;2;0;3;5;2

Northeastern St.;1;1;1;9;1;1

Lindenwood;1;2;1;5;4;2

SW Baptist;0;4;0;1;10;0

American Rivers

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;T;W;L;T

Loras;4;0;0;9;1;0

Simpson;3;0;1;8;3;2

Wartburg;3;1;0;7;5;0

Luther;2;1;0;9;3;0

Central;2;1;0;5;6;0

Dubuque;1;3;0;3;8;0

Buena Vista;0;2;1;0;11;1

Coe;0;3;0;0;9;1

Neb. Wesleyan;0;4;0;5;7;0

