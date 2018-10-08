College women
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Indian Hills 8, Southeastern 0
Heartland 0, Scott 0, 2 OTs
Standings
Big 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Baylor;4;1;0;11;4;0
W. Virginia;4;1;0;8;3;3
Kansas;3;1;0;9;2;2
Texas;2;2;1;10;2;2
Okla. St.;2;2;1;10;3;1
Texas Tech;2;2;1;10;3;1
TCU;2;2;1;9;3;2
Oklahoma;2;2;1;6;6;2
Iowa St.;0;4;1;2;11;2
Kansas St.;0;4;0;4;7;2
Big Ten
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Rutgers;5;0;2;9;1;4
Penn St.;5;2;0;9;5;0
Wisconsin;4;1;3;10;2;3
Nebraska;4;1;2;8;4;3
Ohio St.;4;2;1;7;5;1
Minnesota;4;3;1;8;6;1
Illinois;3;4;0;8;6;0
Indiana;3;4;0;7;5;2
Michigan;3;4;0;7;7;0
Northwestern;2;4;1;8;4;2
Iowa;2;4;1;6;6;2
Maryland;2;4;1;4;7;4
Purdue;1;4;2;6;5;3
Michigan St.;0;5;2;5;6;3
Missouri Valley
Conf.;;All
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Loyola;3;0;0;6;5;1
Drake;2;1;0;5;8;0
Evansville;2;1;0;4;8;1
Missouri St.;1;1;1;7;6;1
N. Iowa;1;2;0;6;5;2
Illinois St.;1;2;0;6;7;2
Valparaiso;1;2;0;4;6;2
Indiana St.;0;2;1;6;5;3
Northern Sun
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Bemidji St.;9;0;0;12;0;0
MSU-Mankato;7;0;1;9;1;1
Augustana;6;2;1;7;3;2
St. Cloud St.;5;2;2;5;4;3
Concordia-SP;4;1;3;7;1;3
Minot St.;4;4;1;6;4;2
Northern St.;4;4;1;6;5;1
Minn.-Duluth;4;4;1;5;6;1
Winona St.;4;4;1;4;5;1
Sioux Falls;3;5;1;4;7;1
Wayne St.;3;5;1;3;7;1
SW Minn. St.;3;6;0;3;8;0
U-Mary;2;5;2;3;6;2
MSU-Moorhead;2;7;0;2;9;0
Minn.-Crookston;1;6;2;1;9;2
Upper Iowa;1;7;1;2;9;1
American Rivers
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Loras;4;0;0;10;2;0
Central;3;0;0;9;2;1
Dubuque;2;1;1;9;2;1
Wartburg;2;1;1;8;4;1
Luther;2;1;0;2;6;3
Simpson;2;2;0;4;7;0
Coe;0;3;0;7;5;1
Buena Vista;0;3;0;1;9;0
Neb. Wesleyan;0;4;0;6;6;0
College men
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Indian Hills 5, Southeastern 4
Standings
Mid-American Intercollegiate
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Fort Hays St.;4;0;0;9;2;1
Upper Iowa;2;2;0;3;5;2
Northeastern St.;1;1;1;9;1;1
Lindenwood;1;2;1;5;4;2
SW Baptist;0;4;0;1;10;0
American Rivers
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;T;W;L;T
Loras;4;0;0;9;1;0
Simpson;3;0;1;8;3;2
Wartburg;3;1;0;7;5;0
Luther;2;1;0;9;3;0
Central;2;1;0;5;6;0
Dubuque;1;3;0;3;8;0
Buena Vista;0;2;1;0;11;1
Coe;0;3;0;0;9;1
Neb. Wesleyan;0;4;0;5;7;0
