clip art soccer

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Neb.-Omaha 2, Drake 1

Illinois St. 4, Western Illinois 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 3, Augsburg 1

Dubuque 2, Wis.-Platteville 1

Central 2, Grinnell 1, OT

Coe 2, St. Catherine 1

Simpson 3, Cornell 0

Bethany Lutheran 1, Buena Vista 0

Wis.-Eau Claire at Luther, ccd.

IOWA COLLEGE

College men

MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE

William Jewell 2, Upper Iowa 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 3, St. Olaf 0

Bethany Lutheran 1, Buena Vista 0, OT

Loras 1, St. Mary's (Minn.) 0

Neb. Christian at Neb. Wesleyan, ccd.

