Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art soccer

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 1, Kansas St. 0

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 3, Illinois St. 1

Loyola 6, Evansville 1

Valparaiso 5, Indiana St. 1

Drake 1, Missouri St. 0

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wis.-Whitewater 4, Loras 3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments