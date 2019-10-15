clip art soccer

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 3, Dubuque 0

Coe 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Loras 2, Wartburg 1, 2 OTs

Simpson 3, Buena Vista 0

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 1, Dubuque 1, 2 OTs

Coe 1, Nebraska Wesleyan 0, 2 OTs

Wis.-Whitewater 1, Central 0

Simpson 4, Buena Vista 0

Wartburg 1, Loras 0

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 9, Iowa Wesleyan 0

