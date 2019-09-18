clip art soccer

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

St. Louis 1, Missouri St. 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 0, Wis.-La Crosse 0, 2 OTs

Simpson 1, Grinnell 1, 2 OTs

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Hawkeye 4, Southeastern 3 (Chloe Allan hat trick for Hawkeye)

Indian Hills 11, Scott Community 0

Iowa Western 2, Iowa Central 1, 2 OTs

Northeast at Iowa Lakes, ppd.

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 2, Knox (Ill.) 2

Coe 3, Finlandia 0

Dubuque 0, Wis.-Platteville 0, 2 OTs

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Hawkeye 2, Southeastern 1

Indian Hills 11, Scott Community 0

Iowa Western 3, Iowa Central 0

Marshalltown 6, NIACC 2

Northeast at Iowa Lakes, ppd.

