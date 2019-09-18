College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
St. Louis 1, Missouri St. 0
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 0, Wis.-La Crosse 0, 2 OTs
Simpson 1, Grinnell 1, 2 OTs
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Hawkeye 4, Southeastern 3 (Chloe Allan hat trick for Hawkeye)
Indian Hills 11, Scott Community 0
Iowa Western 2, Iowa Central 1, 2 OTs
Northeast at Iowa Lakes, ppd.
College men
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 2, Knox (Ill.) 2
Coe 3, Finlandia 0
Dubuque 0, Wis.-Platteville 0, 2 OTs
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Hawkeye 2, Southeastern 1
Indian Hills 11, Scott Community 0
Iowa Western 3, Iowa Central 0
Marshalltown 6, NIACC 2
Northeast at Iowa Lakes, ppd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.