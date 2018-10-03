clip art soccer

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Valparaiso 0, Ill.-Chicago 0, 2 OTs

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 1, Dubuque 1, 2 OTs

Central 2, Coe 1, OT

Loras 6, Buena Vista 1

Simpson 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye 6, Dakota County 1

College men

MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE

Lindenwood 3, Oakland City 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 3, Coe 0

Loras 4, Buena Vista 0

Simpson 4, Neb. Wesleyan 1

Macalester at Luther, ccd.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dakota County 3, Hawkeye 2

