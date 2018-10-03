College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Valparaiso 0, Ill.-Chicago 0, 2 OTs
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 1, Dubuque 1, 2 OTs
Central 2, Coe 1, OT
Loras 6, Buena Vista 1
Simpson 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Hawkeye 6, Dakota County 1
College men
MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE
Lindenwood 3, Oakland City 1
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 3, Coe 0
Loras 4, Buena Vista 0
Simpson 4, Neb. Wesleyan 1
Macalester at Luther, ccd.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dakota County 3, Hawkeye 2
