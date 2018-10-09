Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Western Illinois 1, Northern Iowa 0, OT

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Mankato 3, Concordia-St. Paul 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 7, Buena Vista 0

Dubuque 1, Central 0

Coe 3, Neb. Wesleyan 2

College men

MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE

Lindenwood 3, Quincy 2

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 1, Buena Vista 0

Central 1, Dubuque 0

Neb. Wesleyan 2, Coe 0

