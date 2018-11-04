Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Championship

Minnesota 0, Penn St. 0, 2 OTs (Minnesota wins on penalty kick shootout, 5-4)

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Championship

West Virginia 3, Baylor 0

MISSOURI VALLEY TOURNAMENT

Championship

Loyola 3, Drake 2

NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT

Championship

Minn. St.-Mankato 1, Minot St. 0

College men

MID-AMERICA INTECOLLEGIATE

Upper Iowa 1, Southwest Baptist 0

Northeastern St. 1, Lindenwood 0

