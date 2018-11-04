College women
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Championship
Minnesota 0, Penn St. 0, 2 OTs (Minnesota wins on penalty kick shootout, 5-4)
BIG 12 TOURNAMENT
Championship
West Virginia 3, Baylor 0
MISSOURI VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Championship
Loyola 3, Drake 2
NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT
Championship
Minn. St.-Mankato 1, Minot St. 0
College men
MID-AMERICA INTECOLLEGIATE
Upper Iowa 1, Southwest Baptist 0
Northeastern St. 1, Lindenwood 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.