clip art soccer

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 1, Luther 0

Central 3, Buena Vista 0

Dubuque 2, Coe 0

Simpson 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Western 4, Hawkeye 1

Indian Hills 4, Iowa Central 1

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 1, Luther 0

Central 5, Buena Vista 0

Simpson 3, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Dubuque 3, Coe 0

Wis.-Whitewater 4, Loras 3

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments