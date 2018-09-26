College men
MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE
Southwest Baptist 8, Ecclesia 0
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 3, Wis.-Whitewater 0
Loras 7, Iowa Wesleyan 0
Waldorf 1, Simpson 0
North Park 1, Dubuque 0
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Northeast (Neb.) 1, Hawkeye 0
Southeastern 6, John Wood 4
Marshalltown 9, Scott 0
Iowa Central 3, NIACC 2
Indian Hills 2, Iowa Western 1
College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 3, Wis.-Eau Claire 1
Central 4, Monmouth (Ill.) 1
Wis.-La Crosse 2, Luther 1
Coe 2, Wis.-Platteville 1, 2 OTs
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Northeast (Neb.) 2, Hawkeye 0
Iowa Central 3, NIACC 1
Iowa Western 3, Indian Hills 0
Southeastern 2, John Wood 0
