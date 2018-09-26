Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College men

MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE

Southwest Baptist 8, Ecclesia 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 3, Wis.-Whitewater 0

Loras 7, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Waldorf 1, Simpson 0

North Park 1, Dubuque 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northeast (Neb.) 1, Hawkeye 0

Southeastern 6, John Wood 4

Marshalltown 9, Scott 0

Iowa Central 3, NIACC 2

Indian Hills 2, Iowa Western 1

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 3, Wis.-Eau Claire 1

Central 4, Monmouth (Ill.) 1

Wis.-La Crosse 2, Luther 1

Coe 2, Wis.-Platteville 1, 2 OTs

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northeast (Neb.) 2, Hawkeye 0

Iowa Central 3, NIACC 1

Iowa Western 3, Indian Hills 0

Southeastern 2, John Wood 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments