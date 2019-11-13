clip art soccer

College women

NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT

Augustana 3, SW Minnesota St. 1

Minn. St.-Mankato 1, U-Mary 1, (MSU-Mankato advances in shootout)

St. Cloud St. 1, Bemidji St. 0

Concordia-St. Paul 2, Wayne St. 0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments