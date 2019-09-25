clip art soccer

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 2, Bethany Lutheran 0

Cornell 2, Coe 1

Simpson 4, Waldorf 2

Wis.-Whitewater 2, Luther 1

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Bethany Lutheran 5, Buena Vista 1

Loras 4, Wis.-Platteville 1

Luther 3, Wis.-Whitewater 2

Simpson 5, St. Mary’s 2

