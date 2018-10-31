Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT

U-Mary 0, Bemidji St. 0, 2 OTs (U-Mary advanced on penalty kicks, 8-7)

Minn. St.-Mankato 4, Concordia-St. Paul 0

Augustana 4, Winona St. 1

Minot St. 3, St. Cloud St. 2

AMERICAN RIVERS TOURNAMENT

Loras 3, Dubuque 2

Wartburg 2, Luther 0

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS TOURNAMENT

Luther 2, Wartburg 0

Loras 3, Central 0

