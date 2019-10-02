clip art soccer

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 0, St. Thomas 0, 2 OTs

Monmouth 2, Simpson 1

Dubuque 2, Wis.-Platteville 0

Wis.-Eau Claire 1, Luther 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Central 7, Hawkeye 1

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wis.-Platteville 2, Wartburg 1

Cornell 4, Buena Vista 0

Simpson 4, Iowa Wesleyan 1

St. Norbert 2, Loras 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Marshalltown 15, Scott 0

Hawkeye at Iowa Central, ppd.

