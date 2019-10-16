clip art soccer

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 2, Northern Iowa 0

Missouri St. 1, Evansville 1, 2 OTs

Illinois St. 3, Indiana St. 0

Loyola 2, Valparaiso 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Indian Hills 7, Hawkeye 2

College men

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Indian Hills 2, Hawkeye 0

Iowa Lakes 8, Scott 2

