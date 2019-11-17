clip art soccer

College women

NCAA DIVISION III

Pomona-Pizer 1, Wartburg 0

College men

NCAA DIVISION III

Luther 1, Wis.-Superior 1, 2 OTs (Luther advances on PKs, 4-1)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments