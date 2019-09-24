clip art soccer

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Neb.-Omaha 1, Drake 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Hawkeye 3, Iowa Lakes 0

Iowa Central 2, NIACC 2

Iowa Western 3, Northeast 0

Scott 0, Southeastern 0

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

St. Olaf 1, Wartburg 0, OT

Carleton (Minn.) 2, Central 1

Monmouth 3, Coe 0

Illinois Wesleyan 3, Dubuque 1

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Lakes 3, Hawkeye 1

Indian Hills 2, Marshalltown 1

Iowa Central 4, NIACC, 3

Iowa Western 11, Northeast 0

Southeastern 13, Scott Community 0

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments