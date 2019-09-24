College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Neb.-Omaha 1, Drake 0
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Hawkeye 3, Iowa Lakes 0
Iowa Central 2, NIACC 2
Iowa Western 3, Northeast 0
Scott 0, Southeastern 0
College men
AMERICAN RIVERS
St. Olaf 1, Wartburg 0, OT
Carleton (Minn.) 2, Central 1
Monmouth 3, Coe 0
Illinois Wesleyan 3, Dubuque 1
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Lakes 3, Hawkeye 1
Indian Hills 2, Marshalltown 1
Iowa Central 4, NIACC, 3
Iowa Western 11, Northeast 0
Southeastern 13, Scott Community 0
