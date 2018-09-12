Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 4, Wis.-Whitewater 3

Cornell 3, Coe 0

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 3, Coe 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

NIACC 4, Northeast 1

Iowa Central 2, Iowa Western 0

Iowa Lakes 5, Hawkeye 1

Marshalltown 11, Southeastern 0

Indian Hills 7, Scott 0

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wis.-Whitewater 3, Luther 1

Wis.-La Crosse 2, Wartburg 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

IOWA COLLEGE

Trinity International 2, Cornell 1

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northeast 2, NIACC 0

Iowa Lakes 4, Hawkeye 1

Indian Hills 11, Scott 0

Iowa Western 8, Iowa Central 1

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments