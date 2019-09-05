clip art soccer

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Wisconsin 1, Loyola 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 1, Grinnell 0

Wartburg 6, Augsburg 2

IOWA COLLEGES

Coe 1, Grinnell 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments