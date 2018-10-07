College women
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Baylor 2, Iowa St. 1
Missouri Valley
Valparaiso at Illinois St., ppd., to today
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 1, Augustana 1, 2 OTs
Bemidji St. 3, U-Mary 1
Winona St. 2, Wayne St. 0
Minn.-Duluth 2, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0
Minot St. 4, Minn.-Crookston 0
Minn. St.-Mankato 1, Sioux Falls 0
St. Cloud St. 2, Northern St. 0
Concordia-St. Paul 3, SW Minnesota St. 0
Iowa college
Illinois College 2, Cornell 1
College men
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Fort Hays St. 2, Lindenwood 1
Northeastern St. 5, Southwest Baptist 1
American Rivers
Neb. Wesleyan 3, Presentation 0
Iowa college
Cornell 1, Illinois College 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.