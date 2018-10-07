Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Baylor 2, Iowa St. 1

Missouri Valley

Valparaiso at Illinois St., ppd., to today

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 1, Augustana 1, 2 OTs

Bemidji St. 3, U-Mary 1

Winona St. 2, Wayne St. 0

Minn.-Duluth 2, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0

Minot St. 4, Minn.-Crookston 0

Minn. St.-Mankato 1, Sioux Falls 0

St. Cloud St. 2, Northern St. 0

Concordia-St. Paul 3, SW Minnesota St. 0

Iowa college

Illinois College 2, Cornell 1

College men

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Fort Hays St. 2, Lindenwood 1

Northeastern St. 5, Southwest Baptist 1

American Rivers

Neb. Wesleyan 3, Presentation 0

Iowa college

Cornell 1, Illinois College 0

