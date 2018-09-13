Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College men

MID-AMERICAN INTERCOLLEGIATE

Harding 2, Southwest Baptist 0

Point Loma 1, Fort Hays St. 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Edgewood (Wis.) 2, Dubuque 1

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

South Dakota 1, Drake 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Grinnell 2, Simpson 0

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 2, Simpson 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments