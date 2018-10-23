Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 1, Dubuque 0

Coe 3, Simpson 0

Loras 3, Central 2

Neb. Wesleyan 3, Buena Vista 0

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 2, Cornell 1

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 0, Wis.-Platteville 0, 2 OTs

Luther 1, Dubuque 0

Loras 3, Central 0

Simpson 8, Coe 0

Neb. Wesleyan 2, Buena Vista 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Marshalltown 2, Iowa Western 0

Iowa Lakes 2, Indian Hills 0

