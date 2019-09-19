agate Soccer: College scores 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College men AMERICAN RIVERS Simpson 3, Cornell 1 Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Deere & Co. sues two former employees over trade secrets Waterloo man works his way from custodian to Tyson plant manager UPDATE: Alleged dog killer in Decorah being held without bond A touching letter from an opponent's fan to the Cedar Falls football team UPDATE: Cedar Falls junior high teacher injured in OWI crash, arrested View All Promotions promotion Progress 2018 promotion Salute to Nurses 2018 Print Ads Finance CBE GROUP - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Cbe Group P.o. Box 900, Waterloo, IA 50704 319-833-1202 Website Sale FARMERS NATIONAL COMPANY - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Farmers National Company 4949 Pleasant St. Ste 203, West Des Moines, IA 50266 515-221-9950 Website Sale US Cellular - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 US Cellular TWO CARLSON PARKWAY, SUITE 400, Plymouth, MN 55447 612-758-8600 Office Rod & Randy BACKES AUCTIONEER - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Dick Backes Auctioneer 6605 Dubuque Rd., Po Box 107, Raymond, IA 50667 319-226-5830 Sale Real Deals-Cedar Falls - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Ad Vault Edison 3.0 Sep 15, 2019 Milroys 1216 Commercial St, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-235-1463 Website Ad Vault Prairie Seed Farm 1 hr ago Ad Vault Thank Use-Pay Sep 15, 2019 Ad Vault Arabian Nights Bonus ad Sep 17, 2019 Waterloo/cf Symphony Gallagher-bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls, IA 50614 319-273-3373 Website Sale Stop Here Before You Buy Sep 17, 2019 Jerry's Furniture 1209 Flammang Dr, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-7283 Website
