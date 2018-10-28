Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Baylor 3, Iowa St. 0

MISSOURI VALLEY TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Evansville 0, Northern Iowa 0, 2 OTs (Evansville advances on PKs, 3-2)

Illinois St. 1, Missouri St. 0

NORTHERN SUN

SW Minnesota St. 2, Upper Iowa 0

Augustana 2, Concordia-St. Paul 1, 2 OTs

Minot St. 1, Minn.-Duluth 0

Bemidji St. 1, Northern St. 0

St. Cloud St. 2, U-Mary 0

Minn. St.-Moorhead 1 Minn.-Crookston 0

Minn. St.-Mankato 3, Wayne St. 1

Winona St. 2, Sioux Falls 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Region XI Championship

Iowa Western 4, Iowa Central 0

College men

MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE

U-Mary 1, Upper Iowa 0

Fort Hays St. 3, Lindenwood 1

