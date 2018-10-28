College women
BIG 12 TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Baylor 3, Iowa St. 0
MISSOURI VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Evansville 0, Northern Iowa 0, 2 OTs (Evansville advances on PKs, 3-2)
Illinois St. 1, Missouri St. 0
NORTHERN SUN
SW Minnesota St. 2, Upper Iowa 0
Augustana 2, Concordia-St. Paul 1, 2 OTs
Minot St. 1, Minn.-Duluth 0
Bemidji St. 1, Northern St. 0
St. Cloud St. 2, U-Mary 0
Minn. St.-Moorhead 1 Minn.-Crookston 0
Minn. St.-Mankato 3, Wayne St. 1
Winona St. 2, Sioux Falls 0
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Region XI Championship
Iowa Western 4, Iowa Central 0
College men
MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE
U-Mary 1, Upper Iowa 0
Fort Hays St. 3, Lindenwood 1
