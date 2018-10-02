clip art soccer

College women

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dakota County Technical at Hawkeye, ppd.

Iowa Central 2, Indian Hills 1

Iowa Western 7, Iowa Lakes 0

College men

Dakota County Technical at Hawkeye, ppd.

NIACC 6, Southeastern 3

Marshalltown 5, Northeast 1

Iowa Lakes 2, Iowa Western 1

Indian Hills 2, Iowa Central 1

Scvott 2, Illinois Valley 0

